Join Us

10 Ways to Manage Treatment-Related Nausea

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Leer esta página en español

Arrow right@1x

Nausea can be a side effect of many breast cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapies. Nausea can also be caused by many of the pain medications you may be taking along with your breast cancer treatment. Constipation and dehydration are other side effects from breast cancer treatments or pain medicines that can cause nausea.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 1 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat small amounts of food all day long, so you don’t feel full too quickly.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 2 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat dry foods that are less likely to upset your stomach, such as crackers, toast, and cereal.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 3 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Stay away from greasy foods that might disagree with your stomach.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 4 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Try ginger-based foods to help ease nausea. These include ginger ale, ginger tea, or crystallized ginger eaten as a snack.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 5 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Sit up after eating. Lying down after meals may disrupt digestion.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 6 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Rinse your mouth before and after meals to get rid of any bad tastes that may make you nauseated.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 7 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Ask someone to cook for you or order take-out so you can avoid strong cooking smells that may be unpleasant for you.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 8 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Consider complementary and holistic techniques such as acupuncture, relaxation, and visualization to reduce nausea.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 9 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat cool foods instead of hot, spicy foods. Consider yogurt, fruit juice, sherbet, and sports drinks. Spicy foods may upset your stomach even more.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 10 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat foods that don't have a strong smell. Smells may trigger nausea.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 11 OF 12

Next Slideshow Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Up next: 11 Ways to Manage Breast Cancer Treatment-Related Hot Flashes

Visit Nausea in the Treatment Side Effects section for more information.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 12 OF 12

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 13, 2020 at 10:39 AM

Back to Top