Join Us

6 Tips to Ease Skin Sensitivity

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
Arrow right@1x

Use warm water when showering rather than hot water. Warm water will be more soothing to the skin.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 1 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Turn your back to the shower so the water does not hit your breast directly.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 2 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Be conscious of areas where sensitive skin might rub together and try to avoid rubbing, if possible. These areas may include armpits, the area under your breast, or along your cleavage.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 3 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Use cornstarch powder or baby powder to reduce friction in the armpit and other areas that rub.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 4 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Stay out of the sun — it can make sensitive skin feel worse. If you do go outside, be sure to cover up and use sunscreen.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 5 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Don’t wear a bra or prosthesis if the skin around your breast area is sensitive.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 6 OF 7

Next Slideshow Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Up next: 7 Things to Know About Biosimilar Medicines

Read more about breast cancer treatment-related skin sensitivity.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 7 OF 7

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 13, 2020 at 10:56 AM

Back to Top