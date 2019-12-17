SABCS 2019: Five More Years of Femara Seems to Reduce Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk for Some Women

Dr. Terry Mamounas is medical director of the comprehensive breast program at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center and is considered one of the country’s top cancer doctors.

At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, he presented the latest results from a study looking at whether an additional 5 years of Femara after five years of a combination of tamoxifen and an aromatase inhibitor or 5 years of only an aromatase inhibitor offers benefits to postmenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Mamounas discuss:

the results showing additional Femara reduced the risk of distant recurrence – the breast cancer coming back in a part of the body away from the breast

the amount of improvement in event-free survival

side effects associated with taking Femara for another 5 years

how he’s talking to his patients about these latest results

Running time: 18:32

