Dr. Julie Sprunt is a board-certified Fellow of the American Academy of Surgeons who specializes in breast surgery, treating all breast conditions. After receiving her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center, she did her residency in general surgery at the University of Texas at Austin and completed a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California.

Dr. Elisabeth Potter is a board-certified plastic surgeon who received her medical degree from Emory University. She completed her plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and her reconstructive plastic surgery and microsurgery fellowship at MD Anderson. Dr. Potter specializes in autologous breast reconstruction and has performed more than 750 DIEP flap surgeries.

Drs. Potter and Sprunt work as a team to treat breast cancer and then reconstruction a woman’s breast or breasts.

Many people diagnosed with breast cancer are concerned because their breast cancer surgery or reconstruction surgery has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to the podcast to hear Drs. Potter and Sprunt explain:

why many breast cancer surgeries can be safely delayed

the American Society of Breast Surgeons recommendations for treatment during COVID-19

the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommendations for reconstruction during COVID-19

what they want people who have been diagnosed with breast to know about breast surgery and reconstruction during COVID-19

Running time: 23:45

