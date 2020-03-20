COVID-19: What We Know Now

Dr. Angela Rasmussen is an associate research scientist in the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Her research focuses on how hosts respond to infection by viruses in order to determine the severity of the infection and outcomes of the disease, as well as to look for new pathways to treat the disease and how to design vaccines. She is especially interested in newly emerging viruses, such as COVID-19.

Listen to the podcast to hear her explain:

where COVID-19 testing stands right now and what needs to happen to improve testing

some measures that people who are undergoing chemotherapy or other immunosuppressing treatments might take to protect themselves

how handwashing removes the COVID-19 virus membrane

some of the myths surrounding COVID-19 and why they’re untrue

Running time: 30:34