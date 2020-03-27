COVID-19 and Breast Cancer Treatment

Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser. A native of South Philadelphia, he trained at Temple University School of Medicine and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Wojciechowski is a sought-after speaker on the topics of medical ethics and the biology of cancer.

On the Breastcancer.org discussion boards and on our Facebook page, people are talking about doctor and treatment appointments being delayed or cancelled because of COVID-19. And many people whose appointments haven’t been cancelled are scared to go out.

Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about:

the general recommendations oncologists are following when deciding which treatments should be delayed

which breast cancer treatments can compromise the immune system and how long it takes the immune system to recover

the most important things someone being treated for breast cancer should know about COVID-19

Running time: 21:10

