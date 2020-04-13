COVID-19 Insurance and Financial Issues for People With Breast Cancer

Joanna Morales is a cancer rights attorney, author, speaker, and CEO of Triage Cancer, a national nonprofit organization connecting people to cancer survivorship education through educational events, a speakers bureau, and online materials and resources. Joanna has spent more than 24 years working on behalf of people with cancer, including 5 as an adjunct professor of law at Loyola Law School teaching a seminar in cancer rights law and 8 at the John Wayne Cancer Institute’s Psychosocial Care Program and Positive Appearance Center.

In this podcast, Joanna explains the most important aspects of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for people with cancer, as well as:

how the new paid sick leave and family and medical leave programs work

what to do if you’ve been laid off and have lost your employer-sponsored health insurance

why it’s important to communicate with your creditors if you can’t pay your bills right now

Running time: 30:02

