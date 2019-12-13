SABCS 2019: MRI Finds Breast Cancers Earlier Than Mammography in Women With Strong Family History
Madeleine Tilanus-Linthorst, Ph.D.
December 13, 2019
Dr. Madeleine Tilanus-Linthorst is a member of the department of surgery at the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, she presented research comparing breast cancer screening with MRI versus mammography in women at high risk of the disease because of strong family history. The results found that MRI found cancers earlier, when they were smaller in size and could potentially change screening standards in the Netherlands and other European countries.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Tilanus-Linthorst explain:
- differences in screening recommendations between the United States and the Netherlands
- why it’s important to find cancers earlier
- the risk of more false-positives with MRI screening
Running time: 11:06
