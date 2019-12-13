Does Immunotherapy Before Breast Cancer Surgery Offer Benefits? – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Dr. Luca Gianni, president of the Fondazione Michelangelo in Milan, discusses the results of the NeoTRIP trial, which looked to see if adding the immunotherapy medicine Tecentriq (chemical name: atezolizumab) to chemotherapy before surgery for triple-negative breast cancer with a high risk of recurrence could improve the time women lived without the cancer coming back.

Running time: 7:17

