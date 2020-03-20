Managing Loneliness and Anxiety During This Time of Social Distancing

Kelly Grosklags is an experienced therapist who dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care, and hospice. Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker, a board-certified diplomate in clinical social work, and a fellow of the American Academy of Grief Counseling. Kelly now teaches and speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person, on her website, Conversations With Kelly, and on her Conversations With Kelly Facebook page. Her support has helped patients, caregivers, and health professionals cope with depression and anxiety and transform fear into hope.

Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly discuss ways to combat the loneliness and anxiety people may be feeling during this time of isolation and social distancing because of COVID-19, including:

how to stay emotionally close while being physically distant

how breathing and living in the now can help ease anxiety

why taking up a new hobby can be good for your psyche

Running time: 47:15