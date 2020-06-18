Quarantine Fatigue: How to Stay Vigilant About Your Safety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Jackie Gollan is associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science and a clinical psychologist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. As a clinician, she uses evidence-based psychotherapy to treat people for depression and anxiety. Her research focuses on how habits interfere with our goals; this includes how people make decisions to approach or avoid situations.

As the quarantine and restrictions related to COVID-19 stretch into their fourth month — though some areas are loosening some restrictions — we may find ourselves not wearing a mask every single time we leave the house or being a bit more casual about washing our hands. This reaction is called “caution fatigue.”

In this podcast, Dr. Gollan explains caution fatigue and give us some tips on how to overcome it.

Listen to hear Dr. Gollan explain:

the differences between caution fatigue, alarm fatigue, and information overload

how to recognize if you’re experiencing caution fatigue

how to overcome caution fatigue

Running time: 20:30

