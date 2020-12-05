Bone Health
Keeping your bones healthy throughout your life is important no matter your race, ethnicity, or gender. But if you're a woman who's been diagnosed with breast cancer, bone health is especially important for you. Research shows that some breast cancer treatments can lead to bone loss. Plus, women are about twice as likely as men to develop osteoporosis (a disease that means your bones are weak and more likely to break) after age 50.
In this section, you can read about the basics of bone health, bone health tests, breast cancer treatments that affect bones, and ways to keep your bones strong.
Topics:
- Bone Health and Bone Loss
- Measuring Bone Health
- Breast Cancer Treatment and Bone Loss
- Ways to Keep Your Bones Strong
The medical experts for Bone Health are:
- Dawn Hershman, M.D., M.S., assistant professor of medicine, Columbia University Department of Medicine, New York
- Robert Lindsay, M.D., Ph.D., professor of clinical medicine, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons; Chief of Internal Medicine, Helen Hayes Hospital, West Haverstraw, New York
These experts are members of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board, which includes more than 70 medical experts in breast cancer-related fields.
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Taking Certain Supplements Before and During Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer May Be Risky
A small study suggests that people who took antioxidant supplements before and during...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....