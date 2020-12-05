Keeping your bones healthy throughout your life is important no matter your race, ethnicity, or gender. But if you're a woman who's been diagnosed with breast cancer, bone health is especially important for you. Research shows that some breast cancer treatments can lead to bone loss. Plus, women are about twice as likely as men to develop osteoporosis (a disease that means your bones are weak and more likely to break) after age 50.

In this section, you can read about the basics of bone health, bone health tests, breast cancer treatments that affect bones, and ways to keep your bones strong.

