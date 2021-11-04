Chemotherapy treatment uses medicine to weaken and destroy cancer cells in the body, including cells at the original cancer site and any cancer cells that may have spread to another part of the body. Chemotherapy, often shortened to just "chemo," is a systemic therapy, which means it affects the whole body by going through the bloodstream.

There are quite a few chemotherapy medicines. In many cases, a combination of two or more medicines will be used as chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Chemotherapy is used to treat:

early-stage invasive breast cancer to get rid of any cancer cells that may be left behind after surgery and to reduce the risk of the cancer coming back

advanced-stage breast cancer to destroy or damage the cancer cells as much as possible

In some cases, chemotherapy is given before surgery to shrink the cancer.

In this section, you'll learn more about how chemotherapy works, chemotherapy medicines, and what to expect with chemotherapy. You also can learn about chemotherapy side effects and ways to manage them.

Read and download Community Member tips for chemotherapy treatment (PDF).

