Join Virtual Community Meetups

Please join Breastcancer.org’s weekly virtual community meetups, a safe place to share stories and connect with others from around the world facing similar experiences related to breast cancer.

Click on the group or groups that make sense to you, register, and then join us via Zoom at the set time from the comfort of your home. Meetups will be facilitated by one of our professional Moderators or our Community Director.

If you are unfamiliar with Zoom, check out this page and tutorial on how to join a meeting.

Scheduled Meetups

Just Diagnosed?

Mondays, 12-1pm ET, Starting in May, 2021

Come talk with others just receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in a relaxing, confidential, and supportive virtual environment.

Register in advance for this meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Going Through Chemotherapy?

Tuesdays, 1-2 pm ET, ongoing since March, 2021.

Come talk with others just starting or in the process of chemotherapy in a relaxing, confidential, and supportive virtual environment.

Register in advance for this meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Do You Have Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC; also called stage IV)?

Mondays, 2-3 pm ET, starting May, 2021

Come share with others living with the diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer.

Register in advance for this meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Read our Community Guidelines.