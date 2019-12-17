2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Coverage
Every December, the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium brings together clinicians, researchers, and advocates to discuss the latest breast cancer study results. We’re proud to present our coverage below.
Research News
Experimental Tucatinib Improves Survival in Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer, May Be New Standard of Care
Podcasts
SABCS 2019: Five More Years of Femara Seems to Reduce Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk for Some Women
Terry Mamounas, M.D., MPH, FACS
SABCS 2019: MRI Finds Breast Cancers Earlier Than Mammography in Women With Strong Family History
Madeleine Tilanus-Linthorst, Ph.D.
SABCS 2019: Arimidex for Breast Cancer Prevention: Benefits Last Nearly 6 Years After Treatment Ends
Jack Cuzick, Ph.D.
SABCS 2019: Tucatinib: A New Standard of Care for HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer?
Rashmi Murthy, M.D.
Heard in the Halls Mini Episodes:
Top News at 2019 SABCS – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS
Jack Goodpasture
Does Immunotherapy Before Breast Cancer Surgery Offer Benefits – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS
Luca Gianni, M.D.
GRASP: Empowering Patients With Knowledge – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS
Felicia Johnson and Sharon Rivera-Sanchez
Why Sexual Health Is Crucial for People With Metastatic Breast Cancer – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS
Stephanie Graff, M.D.
Mets, Sex, and Side Effects – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS
Kelly Shanahan, M.D.
Beneath the Breast – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS
Barbara Bigelow