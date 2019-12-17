2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Coverage Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Every December, the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium brings together clinicians, researchers, and advocates to discuss the latest breast cancer study results. We’re proud to present our coverage below.















Research News

Experimental Tucatinib Improves Survival in Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer, May Be New Standard of Care

Podcasts

SABCS 2019: Five More Years of Femara Seems to Reduce Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk for Some Women

Terry Mamounas, M.D., MPH, FACS

SABCS 2019: MRI Finds Breast Cancers Earlier Than Mammography in Women With Strong Family History

Madeleine Tilanus-Linthorst, Ph.D.

SABCS 2019: Arimidex for Breast Cancer Prevention: Benefits Last Nearly 6 Years After Treatment Ends

Jack Cuzick, Ph.D.

SABCS 2019: Tucatinib: A New Standard of Care for HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer?

Rashmi Murthy, M.D.

Heard in the Halls Mini Episodes:

Top News at 2019 SABCS – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Jack Goodpasture

Does Immunotherapy Before Breast Cancer Surgery Offer Benefits – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Luca Gianni, M.D.

GRASP: Empowering Patients With Knowledge – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Felicia Johnson and Sharon Rivera-Sanchez

Why Sexual Health Is Crucial for People With Metastatic Breast Cancer – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Stephanie Graff, M.D.

Mets, Sex, and Side Effects – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Kelly Shanahan, M.D.

Beneath the Breast – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Barbara Bigelow