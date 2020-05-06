Herceptin Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Herceptin

Chemical name: Trastuzumab

Class: HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor targeted therapy. Herzuma, Kanjinti, Nerlynx, Ogivri, Ontruzant, Perjeta, Trazimera, and Tykerb are other HER2 inhibitors.

How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to receive chemical signals that tell the cells to grow.

Uses: Herceptin typically is used to:

treat metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer

reduce the risk of early-stage, HER2-positive disease coming back after surgery and other treatments as part of a regimen with chemotherapy medicines

shrink large, advanced-stage, HER2-positive cancers before surgery

How it's given: Herceptin is given intravenously.

Additional information: Herceptin and Perjeta block the HER2 protein on the surface of breast cancer cells. Perjeta targets a different area on the HER2 receptor than Herceptin does, so it’s believed to work in a way that is complementary to Herceptin. Tykerb blocks the HER2 protein inside the cell. Nerlynx is used to treat early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer for an extended period of time after surgery. Herzuma, Ogiviri, Ontruzant, and Trazimera are biosimiliars to Herceptin.

Side effects:

