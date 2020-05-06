Herceptin
Brand name: Herceptin
Chemical name: Trastuzumab
Class: HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor targeted therapy. Herzuma, Kanjinti, Nerlynx, Ogivri, Ontruzant, Perjeta, Trazimera, and Tykerb are other HER2 inhibitors.
How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to receive chemical signals that tell the cells to grow.
Uses: Herceptin typically is used to:
- treat metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer
- reduce the risk of early-stage, HER2-positive disease coming back after surgery and other treatments as part of a regimen with chemotherapy medicines
- shrink large, advanced-stage, HER2-positive cancers before surgery
How it's given: Herceptin is given intravenously.
Additional information: Herceptin and Perjeta block the HER2 protein on the surface of breast cancer cells. Perjeta targets a different area on the HER2 receptor than Herceptin does, so it’s believed to work in a way that is complementary to Herceptin. Tykerb blocks the HER2 protein inside the cell. Nerlynx is used to treat early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer for an extended period of time after surgery. Herzuma, Ogiviri, Ontruzant, and Trazimera are biosimiliars to Herceptin.
Side effects:
Read more about Herceptin.
CAN WE HELP GUIDE YOU?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Just as no two people are exactly alike, no two breast cancers are exactly the same, either. Your...
- How to Ease Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Pain
-
Managing Your Medical Records
Each doctor and medical facility you visit keeps a medical record for you that includes...
-
Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction Video Series
If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, there are a number of surgical options for removing...
-
Tenacious D: I Was Strong; Cancer Made Me Stronger
“I want to make every woman diagnosed with breast cancer a rock star.” Dianne Wilson’s indigo...