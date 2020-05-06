Herceptin Hylecta
Brand name: Herceptin Hylecta
Chemical name: Trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk
Class: HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor targeted therapy and an enzyme
How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to receive chemical signals that tell the cells to grow. The enzyme helps the body use the Herceptin.
Uses: Herceptin Hylecta is used to:
- reduce the risk of early-stage, HER2-positive disease coming back after surgery and other treatments, alone or as part of a regimen with chemotherapy medicines
- treat metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer
How it’s given: Herceptin Hylecta is given as an injection under the skin.
Side effects:
- weakening of the heart muscle
- lung problems
- fatigue
- joint pain
- diarrhea
- injection site reaction
- upper respiratory tract infection
- rash
- muscle pain
- nausea
- headache
- swelling
- flushing
- fever
- cough
- pain in extremities
- chills
- infection
- heart problems
- insomnia
Read more about Herceptin Hylecta.
