Brand name: Herceptin Hylecta

Chemical name: Trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk

Class: HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor targeted therapy and an enzyme

How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to receive chemical signals that tell the cells to grow. The enzyme helps the body use the Herceptin.

Uses: Herceptin Hylecta is used to:

reduce the risk of early-stage, HER2-positive disease coming back after surgery and other treatments, alone or as part of a regimen with chemotherapy medicines

treat metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer

How it’s given: Herceptin Hylecta is given as an injection under the skin.

Side effects:

