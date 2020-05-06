Ixempra
Brand name: Ixempra
Chemical name: Ixabepilone
Class: Epothilone chemotherapy. No other epothilones are used to treat breast cancer.
How it works: Epothilones interfere with the ability of cancer cells to divide.
Uses: Ixempra is used to treat metastatic breast cancer after other chemotherapy medicines have stopped working. It can be given alone or in combination with Xeloda.
How it's given: Ixempra is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- headache
- hair loss
- skin sensitivity
- skin discoloration
- nail changes
- hand-foot syndrome
- mouth or throat sores
- taste changes
- watery eyes
- loss of appetite
- weight loss
- heartburn
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- constipation
- abdominal pain
- bone or joint pain
- muscle pain
- memory loss
- insomnia
- weakness
- fatigue
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
