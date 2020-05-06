Ixempra

Brand name: Ixempra

Chemical name: Ixabepilone

Class: Epothilone chemotherapy. No other epothilones are used to treat breast cancer.

How it works: Epothilones interfere with the ability of cancer cells to divide.

Uses: Ixempra is used to treat metastatic breast cancer after other chemotherapy medicines have stopped working. It can be given alone or in combination with Xeloda.

How it's given: Ixempra is given intravenously.

Side effects:

Last modified on May 6, 2020 at 12:05 PM

Leer esta página en español

