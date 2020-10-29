Chemotherapy medications for breast cancer include:

In many cases, chemotherapy medicines are given in combination, which means you get two or three different medicines at the same time. These combinations are known as chemotherapy regimens. In early stage breast cancer, standard chemotherapy regimens lower the risk of the cancer coming back. In advanced breast cancer, chemotherapy regimens make the cancer shrink or disappear in about 30-60% of people treated. Keep in mind that every cancer responds differently to chemotherapy.

Standard chemotherapy regimens include:

AT: Adriamycin and Taxotere

AC ± T: Adriamycin and Cytoxan, with or without Taxol or Taxotere

CMF: Cytoxan, methotrexate, and fluorouracil

CEF: Cytoxan, Ellence, and fluorouracil

FAC: fluorouracil, Adriamycin, and Cytoxan

CAF: Cytoxan, Adriamycin, and fluorouracil

(The FAC and CAF regimens use the same medicines but use different doses and frequencies)

(The FAC and CAF regimens use the same medicines but use different doses and frequencies) TAC: Taxotere, Adriamycin, and Cytoxan

GET: Gemzar, Ellence, and Taxol

Depending on the characteristics of the cancer, a targeted therapy medicine, such as Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab), may be used in combination with some chemotherapy regimens. For example, the TCH regimen includes Taxotere, Herceptin, and carboplatin.

Your doctor may talk about certain groups of chemotherapy medicines:

Anthracyclines are chemically similar to an antibiotic. Anthracyclines damage the genetic material of cancer cells, which makes the cells die. Adriamycin, Ellence, and daunorubicin are anthracyclines.

are chemically similar to an antibiotic. Anthracyclines damage the genetic material of cancer cells, which makes the cells die. Adriamycin, Ellence, and daunorubicin are anthracyclines. Taxanes interfere with the way cancer cells divide. Taxol, Taxotere, and Abraxane are taxanes.

Most standard chemotherapy regimens include a medicine from one or both of these groups.

No Was this article helpful? Yes Was this article helpful?