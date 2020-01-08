Kadcyla Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Kadcyla

Chemical name: T-DM1 or ado-trastuzumab emtansine

Class: Antibody-drug conjugate targeted therapy. Kadcyla is a combination of the targeted therapy Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab) and the chemotherapy medicine emtansine. The emtansine is attached (conjugated) to the Herceptin.

Enhertu is another antibody-drug conjugate targeted therapy used to treat breast cancer.

Uses: Kadcyla is used to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has previously been treated with Herceptin and a taxane chemotherapy.

Kadcyla also is used to treat early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer after surgery if residual disease was found after neoadjuvant (before surgery) treatment with Herceptin and taxane chemotherapy.

How it’s given: Kadcyla is given intravenously.

Additional information: Emtansine, like some other chemotherapy medicines, disrupts the way cells grow. Emtansine isn’t a targeted medicine, which means it can affect healthy cells as well as cancer cells. Kadcyla was designed to deliver emtansine to cancer cells in a targeted way by attaching emtansine to Herceptin. Herceptin then carries emtansine to the HER2-positive cancer cells.

Side effects:

Read more about Kadcyla.