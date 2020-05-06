Methotrexate
Chemical name: Methotrexate, also known as amethopterin
Brand names: Mexate, Folex, Rheumatrex
Class: Antimetabolite chemotherapy. Fluorouracil, Gemzar, and Xeloda are other antimetabolites.
How it works: Antimetabolites kill cancer cells by acting as false building blocks in a cancer cell's genes, causing the cancer cell to die as it gets ready to divide.
Uses: Methotrexate often is used in combination with other chemotherapy medicines to treat:
- early-stage breast cancer after surgery and other treatments
- advanced-stage breast cancer
How it's given: Methotrexate is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- nausea
- vomiting
- joint pain
- diarrhea
- swelling in the feet and legs
- mouth sores
- hair changes
- rash
- loss of appetite
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
