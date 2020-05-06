Mitomycin Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Mitomycin

Chemical name: Mutamycin

Class: Antitumor antibiotic chemotherapy. No other antitumor antibiotics are used to treat breast cancer.

How it works: Antitumor antibiotics kill cancer cells by damaging their genes and interfering with their reproduction.

Uses: Mitomycin is used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.

How it's given: Mitomycin is given intravenously.

Side effects: