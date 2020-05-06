Mitomycin
Brand name: Mitomycin
Chemical name: Mutamycin
Class: Antitumor antibiotic chemotherapy. No other antitumor antibiotics are used to treat breast cancer.
How it works: Antitumor antibiotics kill cancer cells by damaging their genes and interfering with their reproduction.
Uses: Mitomycin is used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.
How it's given: Mitomycin is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- low white blood cell counts
- susceptibility to infection
- fatigue
- nausea
- vomiting
- hair loss
- mouth sores
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
