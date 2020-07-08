Phesgo Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Phesgo

Chemical name: Pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf

Class: Phesgo is a combination of Perjeta (chemical name: pertuzumab), Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab), and hyaluronidase-zzxf. Herceptin and Perjeta are HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor-targeted therapies. Herzuma, Kanjinti, Nerlynx, Ogivri, Ontruzant, Trazimera, and Tykerb are other HER2 inhibitors. Hyaluronidase-zzxf is an enzyme that helps the body absorb Herceptin and Perjeta.

How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to grow.

Uses: Phesgo can be used in combination with chemotherapy:

before surgery for early-stage or inflammatory HER2-positive breast cancer

after surgery for early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer with a high risk of recurrence

Phesgo also can be used in combination with Taxotere (chemical name: docetaxel) to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has not been treated with anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy.

How it’s given: Phesgo is given as an injection under the skin in the thigh. When a medicine is injected under the skin, it’s called a subcutaneous injection.

Side effects:

Rare but serious side effects:

Read more about Phesgo.

Reference

Phesgo (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf) prescribing information. 2020. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2020/761170s000lbl.pdf. (PDF)