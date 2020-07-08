Phesgo
Brand name: Phesgo
Chemical name: Pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf
Class: Phesgo is a combination of Perjeta (chemical name: pertuzumab), Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab), and hyaluronidase-zzxf. Herceptin and Perjeta are HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor-targeted therapies. Herzuma, Kanjinti, Nerlynx, Ogivri, Ontruzant, Trazimera, and Tykerb are other HER2 inhibitors. Hyaluronidase-zzxf is an enzyme that helps the body absorb Herceptin and Perjeta.
How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to grow.
Uses: Phesgo can be used in combination with chemotherapy:
- before surgery for early-stage or inflammatory HER2-positive breast cancer
- after surgery for early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer with a high risk of recurrence
Phesgo also can be used in combination with Taxotere (chemical name: docetaxel) to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has not been treated with anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy.
How it’s given: Phesgo is given as an injection under the skin in the thigh. When a medicine is injected under the skin, it’s called a subcutaneous injection.
Side effects:
- hair loss
- nausea
- diarrhea
- low red blood cell levels
- low white blood cell levels
- weakness
- fatigue
- rash
- peripheral neuropathy (numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands and feet)
- birth defects
Rare but serious side effects:
- heart problems
- lung problems
- severe neutropenia (abnormally low levels of a specific type of white blood cell)
- injection site reactions, including severe allergic reactions
Read more about Phesgo.
Reference
- Phesgo (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf) prescribing information. 2020. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2020/761170s000lbl.pdf. (PDF)
