Trodelvy
Brand name: Trodelvy
Chemical name: Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy
Class: Antibody-drug conjugate immune targeted therapy. Trodelvy is made up of:
- sacituzumab, a type of immune cell called a monoclonal antibody, that targets the Trop-2 protein; the Trop-2 protein is found in more than 90% of triple-negative breast cancers
- SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor chemotherapy; topoisomerase I inhibitors work by interfering with the cancer cells’ ability to replicate
- a compound that links the sacituzumab to the SN-38
The linking compound attaches (conjugates) the monoclonal antibody sacituzumab to the SN-38 chemotherapy.
Uses: Trodelvy is used to treat adults diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received at least two previous treatments for metastatic disease.
How it’s given: Trodelvy is given intravenously, which means the medicine is delivered directly into your bloodstream through an IV or port.
Side effects:
- low white blood cell counts
- anemia
- nausea
- diarrhea
- fatigue
- vomiting
- hair loss
- constipation
- rash
- decreased appetite
- abdominal pain
