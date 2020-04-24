Trodelvy Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Trodelvy

Chemical name: Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy

Class: Antibody-drug conjugate immune targeted therapy. Trodelvy is made up of:

sacituzumab, a type of immune cell called a monoclonal antibody, that targets the Trop-2 protein; the Trop-2 protein is found in more than 90% of triple-negative breast cancers

SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor chemotherapy; topoisomerase I inhibitors work by interfering with the cancer cells’ ability to replicate

a compound that links the sacituzumab to the SN-38

The linking compound attaches (conjugates) the monoclonal antibody sacituzumab to the SN-38 chemotherapy.

Uses: Trodelvy is used to treat adults diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received at least two previous treatments for metastatic disease.

How it’s given: Trodelvy is given intravenously, which means the medicine is delivered directly into your bloodstream through an IV or port.

Side effects:

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) prescribing information. Immunomedics, Morris Plains, NJ. 2020. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2020/761115s000lbl.pdf. (PDF)