Zometa
Brand name: Zometa
Chemical name: Zoledronic acid
Class: Bisphosphonate. Aredia is another bisphosphonate.
How it works: Bisphosphonates limit the activity of certain bone cells, called osteoclasts, which help cause the bone weakening and destruction that can happen when breast cancer spreads to the bone. Bisphosphonates also can help keep blood calcium levels normal — important because destruction of bone may increase blood calcium.
Uses: Zometa typically is used to reduce bone complications and bone pain caused by advanced-stage breast cancer that has spread to the bone. It's usually given with other chemotherapy medicines.
How it's given: Zometa is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- bone pain
- nausea
- vomiting
- fever
- fatigue
- constipation
- diarrhea
- loss of appetite
- teary eyes
- heartburn
- mouth sores
- depression
- vaginal discharge
- hand-foot syndrome
- hair changes
- osteonecrosis of the jaw (loss of bone in the jaw)
CAN WE HELP GUIDE YOU?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Just as no two people are exactly alike, no two breast cancers are exactly the same, either. Your...
- How to Ease Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Pain
-
Managing Your Medical Records
Each doctor and medical facility you visit keeps a medical record for you that includes...
-
Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction Video Series
If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, there are a number of surgical options for removing...
-
Tenacious D: I Was Strong; Cancer Made Me Stronger
“I want to make every woman diagnosed with breast cancer a rock star.” Dianne Wilson’s indigo...