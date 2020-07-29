Join Us

Sore Throat

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Leer esta página en español

A dry scratchiness in your throat and pain when swallowing can make it hard to eat or get a good night's sleep. Usually caused by a cold or the flu, a sore throat also can be a side effect of some breast cancer treatments.

The following treatments for breast cancer might cause a sore throat:

A sore throat also can be caused by some pain medications.

Managing a sore throat

If your sore throat lasts longer than a week, or if you have difficulty breathing, swollen or tender glands in your neck, or pus in your throat, call your doctor. You might have an infection. Try these tips to soothe a sore throat:

  • Gargle with warm salt water at least once an hour to help ease pain.
  • Stay hydrated with warm fluids such as tea or clear soup to soothe your throat.
  • Drink warm water with honey and lemon to help ease pain.
  • Eat soft, cool foods such as milkshakes and pudding to soothe the discomfort.
  • Try throat lozenges to help relieve the pain. Menthol throat lozenges can cool nasal passages.
  • Keep a humidifier or vaporizer in your bedroom. The cool mist can help soothe a swollen throat while you're sleeping.
  • Avoid smoking and being around smoke — smoke can make your throat feel worse.
  • See the tips on how to manage swallowing problems if you’re having difficulty swallowing.

Join the Conversation

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on July 29, 2020 at 10:34 AM

Covid19 sidebar v04.4
Back to Top