Exercise Resource Guide
- Strength and Courage
- Website on exercise for breast cancer survivors by Sharon Cowden, pediatrician, golfer, and breast cancer survivor, and Janette Poppenberg, health fitness specialist, American College of Sports Medicine-certified cancer and exercise personal trainer.
- American Cancer Society: Exercises After Breast Surgery
- This page on the American Cancer Society website lists exercises that can be done the first 3 to 7 days after surgery. Each exercise has an accompanying illustration.
- American Cancer Society Guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention
- The American Cancer Society releases updated nutrition and physical activity guidelines every 5 years. This page features a detailed summary of the guidelines, as well as a link to the full guidelines written for health professionals.
- MedLine Plus: Fitness and Exercise
- A service of the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, this site features exercise tips, research, tools, and statistics.
- President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition
- The President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition is a committee of up to 25 volunteer citizens appointed by the president to serve in an advisory capacity through the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This site offers news, blogs, videos, and resources on healthy eating and physical activity.
- LIVESTRONG at the YMCA
- LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a 12-week, small group exercise program for adult cancer survivors. The program is in more than 100 YMCA locations in 17 states. This web page has information about the program and how you can bring LIVESTRONG to your local YMCA.
