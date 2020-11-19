Join Us

Exercise Resource Guide

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Leer esta página en español

Strength and Courage
Website on exercise for breast cancer survivors by Sharon Cowden, pediatrician, golfer, and breast cancer survivor, and Janette Poppenberg, health fitness specialist, American College of Sports Medicine-certified cancer and exercise personal trainer.
American Cancer Society: Exercises After Breast Surgery
This page on the American Cancer Society website lists exercises that can be done the first 3 to 7 days after surgery. Each exercise has an accompanying illustration.
American Cancer Society Guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention
The American Cancer Society releases updated nutrition and physical activity guidelines every 5 years. This page features a detailed summary of the guidelines, as well as a link to the full guidelines written for health professionals.
MedLine Plus: Fitness and Exercise
A service of the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, this site features exercise tips, research, tools, and statistics.
President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition
The President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition is a committee of up to 25 volunteer citizens appointed by the president to serve in an advisory capacity through the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This site offers news, blogs, videos, and resources on healthy eating and physical activity.
LIVESTRONG at the YMCA
LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a 12-week, small group exercise program for adult cancer survivors. The program is in more than 100 YMCA locations in 17 states. This web page has information about the program and how you can bring LIVESTRONG to your local YMCA.
Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on November 19, 2020 at 11:21 AM

Supportpeopleyellow banner mini
Back to Top