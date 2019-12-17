Kisqali Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Kisqali

Chemical name: Ribociclib, formerly called LEE011

Class: Cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. Ibrance and Verzenio are other CDK4/6 inhibitors used to treat breast cancer.

How it works: A kinase is a type of protein in the body that helps control cell division. Kisqali works by inhibiting the kinase and stopping cancer cells from dividing and growing.

Uses: Kisqali is used in combination with an aromatase inhibitor to treat advanced-stage or metastatic, estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that hasn’t been treated with hormonal therapy before in premenopausal, perimenopausal, or postmenopausal women; premenopausal and perimenopausal women treated with Kisqali also should be treated with a medicine to suppress ovarian function. Arimidex, Aromasin, and Femara are aromatase inhibitors.

Kisqali also is used in combination with Faslodex (chemical name: fulvestrant) to treat advanced-stage or metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that hasn’t been treated with hormonal therapy yet, or has grown while being treated with a different hormonal therapy, in postmenopausal women.

How it’s given: Kisqali is a pill taken by mouth.

Side effects:

