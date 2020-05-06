Navelbine Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Navelbine

Chemical name: Vinorelbine

Class: Vinca alkaloid chemotherapy. Vincristine is another vinca alkaloid.

How it works: Vinca alkaloids kill cancer cells by interfering with genes and stopping the cells from reproducing themselves.

Uses: Navelbine is used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.

How it's given: Navelbine is given intravenously.

Additional information: Navelbine is made from the periwinkle plant.

Side effects: