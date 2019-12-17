Verzenio Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Verzenio

Chemical name: Abemaciclib

Class: Cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. Ibrance and Kisqali are other CDK4/6 inhibitors used to treat breast cancer.

How it works: A kinase is a type of protein in the body that helps control cell division. Verzenio works by inhibiting the kinase and stopping cancer cells from dividing and growing.

Uses: Verzenio is used in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as the first hormonal therapy to treat advanced-stage or metastatic, hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in postmenopausal women. Arimidex (chemical name: anastrozole), Aromasin (chemical name: exemestane), and Femara (chemical name: letrozole) are aromatase inhibitors.

Verzenio also is used in combination with Faslodex (chemical name: fulvestrant) to treat women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic or advanced-stage breast cancer if the cancer grew after hormonal therapy treatment. Premenopausal and perimenopausal women who take Verzenio in combination with Faslodex also should be treated with a medicine to suppress ovarian function.

Verzenio is used alone to treat women and men diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic or advanced-stage breast cancer if the cancer grew after hormonal therapy treatment and earlier chemotherapy for metastatic disease.

How it’s given: Verzenio is a pill taken by mouth.

