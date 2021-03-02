Living With Metastatic Breast Cancer
When cancer comes back or is found in other parts of the body, it can be very upsetting for you, your family, and other loved ones. In this section, you can read about ways to live with metastatic breast cancer, manage feelings, get support, and talk to family and friends.
- Your Feelings About Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Metastatic Breast Cancer: Facing Fears
- Metastatic Breast Cancer Resources
- Getting Emotional Support After a Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- Mental Health Care Options for People With Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Balancing Responsibilities and Self-Care With Metastatic Breast Cancer
- How to Accept and Ask for Help When Living With Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Talking to Family and Friends About Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Making Exercise Part of Your Metastatic Cancer Treatment Plan
- Sexuality and Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Working After a Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Expert Quote
"One of the real values of a support group, especially professionally facilitated support groups, is that it creates a safe place to express emotions and that you're with others who understand what you're going through."
--Mitch Golant, Ph.D.
