Treatments That Affect Fertility
Some treatments for breast cancer can cause temporary infertility or make it harder for you to get pregnant after treatment ends. Other treatments cause permanent and irreversible menopause, which means you are permanently infertile.
It's likely that you'll receive more than one type of breast cancer treatment — most people do. Use the links below to read more about how each treatment your doctor recommends can affect your fertility.
- Fertility After Hormonal Therapy
- Fertility After Ovarian Shutdown
- Fertility After Chemotherapy
- Fertility After Targeted Therapy
- Fertility After Radiation Therapy
