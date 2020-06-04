Content Recommendations Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Understanding that a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment can be overwhelming, we have expanded our content suggestions (“You might be interested in”) to better help you find information that may be helpful for you.

Breastcancer.org has thousands of pages of expert-reviewed content available to you and allows you to connect with your peers in our community discussion forum. Our goal for the content suggestions is to help surface the information that is most relevant to your unique situation using the power of collective experiences on our site, support from our team of global moderators, and a machine learning algorithm.

How are recommendations made?

We provide individualized, relevant, and real time recommendations on Breastcancer.org by suggesting our own original, medically vetted content and/or community forums that may be of interest to you. These recommendations are based on the browsing history of all site visitors, your clicking behaviors on our site, and the medical profile data you have shared with us in your profile. Create your profile for personalized recommendations.

What information of mine is used and how?

We use an algorithm that looks at the pages you have visited and your public profile information to recommend new articles, podcast episodes, and videos to you. As you start to browse different topics, your recommendations will slowly adjust to match your new areas of interest.

In this Beta period, the algorithm is limited to user behavior and five factors of diagnostic data. Over time, we will be expanding the factors that are considered to recommend content for you, in recognition that many more factors should guide a personalized experience for breast cancer patients.

How can I improve my recommendations?

Machine-learning algorithms learn and improve over time by gathering more information about a person and others who are like them. In using the Breastcancer.org website to read/watch/listen to content that is of interest to you, the algorithm will improve. You can also improve your recommendations by signing up and filling out your diagnosis in your profile. If you don't have a profile, you can create one.

Can I block topics I do not want to see?

You can also manage topics by using the blocking/unblocking feature. Learn how to block a topic.

Is my information safe?

Your personal information is secure. All data that goes into the recommendation tool is anonymized and secured. This information is only used by Breastcancer.org to improve recommendations to deliver more relevant content to you while you are on the Breastcancer.org website.

For more information about your privacy rights, read our privacy policy.

How can I remove recommendations?

You can remove or stop recommendations at any time. To remove recommendations from appearing on the site for you, From the My Articles tab in My Profile, you will see an option to delete an article that you may have read or is of no interest to you. If you’re on an article page and you’d like to save that article for quick reference, click the “Save as Favorite” link under the title to add it to your Favorite Articles list.

How can I provide feedback?

Please email us: comments@breastcancer.org.