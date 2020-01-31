Professional Advisory Board Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Members of the Professional Advisory Board provide advice and guidance to the organization as we fulfill our mission: making sense of the complex medical information about breast health and breast cancer so people can make the best decisions for their lives. Breastcancer.org relies on the Professional Advisory Board to help with the conception, creation, and revisions of our award-winning content. They bring their professional voice to our website and aid in our understanding of patient needs and behaviors based on what they see in their medical practices.