Frank J. DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Frank J. DellaCroce, MD, FACS is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital, the first hospital in the world dedicated to breast reconstruction for women affected by breast cancer. Board certified in Plastic Surgery, “Dr. D” has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures for women battling breast cancer and those who look to prevent it with risk reduction surgery.

He received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health Science Center. He then went on to complete his surgical training in Houston at the University of Texas Health Science Center and M.D. Anderson Hospital before returning to LSU to complete a fellowship in plastic surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is a member of numerous societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery.

Dr. D is an honorary board member of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and serves on the advisory board for the FORCE and I'm Taking Charge organizations. He also serves as a member of the Professional Advisory Board of Breastcancer.org, where he has made significant editorial contributions. The American Cancer Society has named him a Spirit Award Honoree for going above and beyond in the fight against cancer and he has been named one of the “Best Doctors in America” for the last 5 consecutive years. He is a widely published author and has lectured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia on the ground-breaking innovations pioneered at the Center. He and his partners are visionaries in the art of breast reconstruction, and they welcome women from around the world for treatment in their dedicated facility in the Big Easy.