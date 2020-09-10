Breastcancer.org Facts & Figures
- Breastcancer.org is the world’s leading online resource for breast health and breast cancer information.
- The site was founded in 2000 by renowned breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D. to help those affected by breast cancer make sense of complex medical information and empower them to make the best decisions throughout their medical and emotional journey.
- In the 20 years since it started, Breastcancer.org has helped 153 million people from around the world.
- In 2019, Breastcancer.org received more than 75,000 visits a day, almost 2.3 million visits each month, and more than 27 million total visits.
- The site includes over 1,500 pages of original, expert-reviewed content providing the most reliable, complete, and up-to-date breast health and breast cancer information available.
- Breastcancer.org’s content is produced in consultation with a Professional Advisory Board made up of over 70 experts touching all aspects of breast cancer including medical, surgical and radiation oncologists, oncology nurses, plastic surgeons, social workers, nutritionists, and insurance experts.
- Breastcancer.org hosts a vibrant and caring peer support community where people can connect with others to share experiences and advice. There have been more than 217,000 registered users of the Breastcancer.org discussion boards over time in 84 forums and more than 160,000 topics.