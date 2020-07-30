Krystyne Garrison Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Krystyne Garrison is the digital marketing manager for Breastcancer.org. She is responsible for managing all social media and digital marketing activities, including content ideation, creation, editing, curation, and optimization. She utilizes social media and digital marketing tactics to develop and increase brand awareness and drive traffic to and across Breastcancer.org’s digital platforms, including the organization’s two websites, Breastcancer.org and Breasthealth.org.

Krystyne joined the Breastcancer.org team in 2015. Prior to working for Breastcancer.org, she worked at the Order Sons of Italy in America/Sons of Italy Foundation, a national membership association and nonprofit based in Washington, DC. Krystyne also worked as the web content editor for the Division of Student Affairs at her alma mater Virginia Tech, where she earned a B.A. in communications in 2010.

“As a woman, it’s a privilege to work for an organization dedicated to empowering women and their loved ones by providing thorough, up-to-date information about breast health and breast cancer. The staff at Breastcancer.org is incredibly passionate about the cause and the community they serve, and I’m honored to be a part of the team,” she says.