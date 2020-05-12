Marisa C. Weiss, M.D. Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Marisa C. Weiss, M.D. is chief medical officer, founder, and visionary behind Breastcancer.org, the world's most utilized resource for expert medical and personal information on breast health and breast cancer — reaching 134 million people globally since 2000. Her continued leadership will help Breastcancer.org make the huge shift from being there for the millions of women we serve today with information and support to being there with them in their everyday lives to help manage risk, guide treatment decisions, and offer personalized support for better treatment and lifestyle plan adherence.

Dr. Weiss currently practices at Lankenau Medical Center where she serves as director of breast radiation oncology and director of breast health outreach. A breast oncologist with more than 30 years of active practice in the Philadelphia region, Dr. Weiss is regarded as a visionary advocate for her innovative and steadfast approach to informing and empowering individuals to protect their breast health and overcome the challenges of breast cancer. Dr. Weiss is the chief medical officer of Socanna, a clinical research laboratory dedicated to advancing the science of cannabis to improve the health of people with serious medical conditions. Dr. Weiss serves on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Federal Advisory Committee on Breast Cancer in Young Women, and she’s the author of four critically acclaimed books on breast cancer and breast health. Get her full bio.

For interviews with Dr. Weiss, media are encouraged to contact Breastcancer.org at press@breastcancer.org.