hodges's Story Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

"I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer: left breast/ sternum/lymph in 2013, at age 50. I received surgery, chemo, radiation. PET scans and the usual diagnostics since my initial diagnosis. A few months ago, I began having increased sternal pain. My oncologist stated nothing showed up on PET scan. Repeat PET scan showed large mass to sternum. MRI revealed further mets to spine/ brain. We are now treating the symptoms of this dreaded disease. However, I am very fortunate. I have faith in God, a wonderful husband, and excellent physicians. So many people do not have the support that I have received. This can really make a difference."

-- hodges, diagnosed metastatic in 2013

Want to share your story? Email community@breastcancer.org or join our Discussion Boards.