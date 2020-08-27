COVID-19 and Breast Cancer Care: Follow-Up Questions

On July 30, 2020, Breastcancer.org hosted a virtual town hall to hear from medical experts and patients about the effect of COVID-19 on breast cancer care. During the town hall, the medical experts answered many questions, but didn’t have time to answer all of them. In this podcast, Breastcancer.org medical adviser Dr. Brian Wojciechowski answers the rest of the questions.

If you’d like more information, visit our [[{"text":"special report on COVID-19 and breast cancer care","attributes":{"href":"https://www.breastcancer.org/treatment/covid-19-and-breast-cancer-care","class":"IL_8a7eec7f-e203-498e-af6b-992cf1a0c5cb"}}]].

Dr. Wojciechowski practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals. He trained at Temple University School of Medicine and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Wojciechowski is a sought-after speaker on the topics of medical ethics and the biology of cancer.

Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:

what we know about how stress and anxiety can affect the immune system

how people diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer can protect themselves in public spaces

whether or not it is safe to get a chemotherapy port flushes

questions to asks surgeons and other doctors to ensure the proper safety protocols are in place

Running time: 21:14

