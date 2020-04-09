Staying Active During Quarantine: Tips for People with Breast Cancer

Sami Mansfield started her career as a cancer exercise specialist in 2003. Since being inspired by coaching her first client who had been diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, her career has been dedicated to helping people with cancer — any type and any stage — live as well as possible. Sami’s experience encompasses work in both community- and hospital-based cancer centers, nonprofit organizations, developing and consulting on clinical trials, and as a speaker presenting to both patients and healthcare professionals. She is a certified cancer exercise trainer, a CrossFit Level 1 coach with extensive exercise and nutrition experience, and the founder of Cancer Wellness For Life. She also offers functional movement basics classes on the We Build 4 Life YouTube channel.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gyms are closed and personal trainers can’t visit their clients. So how can people with breast cancer stay active and continue their exercise programs?

Listen to the podcast to hear Sami discuss:

how to motivate yourself to exercise when you’re working out alone

how exercise can help both your physical and mental while being while you’re isolating

tips on how to exercise if you have no equipment at home

Running time: 23:07

Thank you for listening to the Breastcancer.org podcast. Please subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, or wherever you listen to podcasts. To share your thoughts about this or any episode, leave feedback on the podcast episode landing page on our website.

During these unprecedented times, we are working very hard to meet the increased needs from our community. We appreciate any and all donations to support the programs and services our community relies on. Please make a donation online today or text HELPBCO to 243725 to donate via your mobile device.