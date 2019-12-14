Top News at 2019 SABCS – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS

Jack Goodpasture, senior director of medical affairs at Eli Lilly and Company, discusses some of the research presented at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium that might be most applicable to people diagnosed with breast cancer.

Running time: 5:11

Thank you for listening to the Breastcancer.org podcast. Please subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, or wherever you listen to podcasts. To share your thoughts about this or any episode, leave feedback on the podcast episode landing page on our website.