Sexual Side Effects of Breast Cancer Treatment

Dr. Kelly Shanahan is a metastatic patient advocate and METAvivor board member. She had to give up her OB/GYN practice because of side effects from metastatic breast cancer treatment. At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Dr. Shanahan was one of the moderators of a panel sponsored by Breastcancer.org and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals on the sexual side effects that breast cancer treatment can cause. As a dual citizen of this discussion — she’s both a metastatic patient who has experienced some of these side effects and an OB/GYN who used to treat people for these side effects — she’s uniquely qualified to help us all understand the topic and offer solutions.

Listen to the podcast to here Dr. Shanahan explain:

her personal journey with breast cancer

why anti-estrogen medicines and chemotherapy can cause vaginal dryness, vaginal atrophy, and pain during intercourse

some of the causes of loss of libido

solutions to some of the most common sexual side effects, including vaginal dryness and thinning, pain, lack of desire, and hot flashes

Running time: 37:20

