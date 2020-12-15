Screening and Testing
In this section, you’ll learn about the different types of breast cancer tests, such as mammogram, breast MRI, and biopsy. You can learn about getting your test results and keeping track of your medical records. Also featured are the pros and cons of genetic testing and what those results might mean for you.
- Breast Cancer Tests: Screening, Diagnosis, and Monitoring
- Test Results and Medical Records
- Genetic Testing
The medical experts for Screening and Testing are:
- Susan Greenstein Orel, M.D., professor of radiology, the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Emily Conant, M.D., chief of breast imaging, the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Marisa Weiss, M.D., chief medical officer of Breastcancer.org; breast radiation oncologist, Lankenau Medical Center, part of Main Line Health, a five-hospital health system in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA
These experts are members of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board, including more than 70 medical experts in breast cancer-related fields.
