There's a whole world of testing that goes along with taking care of your breasts. Although medical tests can be nerve-wracking — especially when it comes to waiting for results — they are essential in keeping your breasts healthy and getting you proper care if you develop breast cancer.

In this section, you’ll learn about the different types of breast cancer tests, such as mammogram, breast MRI, and biopsy. You can learn about getting your test results and keeping track of your medical records. Also featured are the pros and cons of genetic testing and what those results might mean for you.

The medical experts for Screening and Testing are:

Susan Greenstein Orel, M.D., professor of radiology, the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Emily Conant, M.D., chief of breast imaging, the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Marisa Weiss, M.D., chief medical officer of Breastcancer.org; breast radiation oncologist, Lankenau Medical Center, part of Main Line Health, a five-hospital health system in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA

These experts are members of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board, including more than 70 medical experts in breast cancer-related fields.