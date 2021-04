Breast cancer can begin in different areas of the breast — the ducts, the lobules, or in some cases, the tissue in between. In this section, you can learn about the different types of breast cancer, including non-invasive, invasive, and metastatic breast cancers, as well as the intrinsic or molecular subtypes of breast cancer. You can also read about breast cancer in men.

No Was this article helpful? Yes Was this article helpful?

Did you know Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit? Donations from individuals make it possible for us to publish the most reliable, complete, and up-to-date information about breast cancer. Please make a donation online today orto donate via your mobile device. Message and data rates may apply.