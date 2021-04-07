Types of Breast Cancer
Breast cancer can begin in different areas of the breast — the ducts, the lobules, or in some cases, the tissue in between. In this section, you can learn about the different types of breast cancer, including non-invasive, invasive, and metastatic breast cancers, as well as the intrinsic or molecular subtypes of breast cancer. You can also read about breast cancer in men.
- Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)
- Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC)
- IDC Type: Tubular Carcinoma of the Breast
- IDC Type: Medullary Carcinoma of the Breast
- IDC Type: Mucinous Carcinoma of the Breast
- IDC Type: Papillary Carcinoma of the Breast
- IDC Type: Cribriform Carcinoma of the Breast
- Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC)
- Inflammatory Breast Cancer
- Lobular Carcinoma In Situ (LCIS)
- Male Breast Cancer
- Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer
- Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
- Paget's Disease of the Nipple
- Phyllodes Tumors of the Breast
- Recurrent Breast Cancer
- Metastatic Breast Cancer
