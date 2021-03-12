COVID-19 Vaccine Facts for People With Breast Cancer Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

In December 2020, the FDA authorized the first COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use: the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine (also called the Janssen vaccine) was authorized in February 2021. Other COVID-19 vaccines are being developed and may eventually be approved, as well.

The FDA has found that these vaccines are safe and highly effective for preventing COVID-19, especially serious illness and death from the disease. It is still unclear how long the protection lasts and whether you can give someone else COVID-19 if you are exposed to the virus after being vaccinated. So mask wearing and physical distancing will likely need to continue for some time as more people are vaccinated.

Experts have recommended that most people with cancer or a history of cancer should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Still, you should talk to your doctor about whether getting vaccinated is the right decision for your individual situation.

People with serious medical conditions such as cancer have not been included in COVID-19 vaccine research so far. But because the vaccines do not contain live viruses, they can be used in people with weakened immune systems, including people being treated for cancer. While the vaccines are considered safe for people with weakened immune systems, it is not yet known if they may be less effective. So, if you are receiving chemotherapy or other breast cancer treatments that can weaken your immune system, you should talk to your doctor about when you should get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised states to prioritize certain groups for vaccination first. When people with medical conditions, such as cancer, become eligible varies from state to state. As more vaccine becomes available, more groups will be able to be vaccinated. Check your state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria or talk to your doctor to find out if you are eligible to get vaccinated.

About the mRNA vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines work by using genetic material called messenger RNA (mRNA). The mRNA vaccines contain a small piece of the coronavirus’s mRNA, and that tells your body to make copies of a protein in the virus called the spike protein. Your immune system then builds up immune cells and special proteins (antibodies) to fight the spike protein. So, if you’re ever exposed to the COVID-19 virus, your immune system is ready to recognize the virus and protect you from infection.

Because mRNA is just a small piece of the virus copied in a lab, the vaccine cannot cause COVID-19, and it is considered safe for people with weakened immune systems. However, it is unclear whether the vaccine may be less effective and offer less protection against COVID-19 in people with weakened immune systems.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be used in people age 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine can be used in people age 18 and older. Both mRNA vaccines are given as two separate injections in the upper arm muscle. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine consists of two doses given 3 weeks apart, and the Moderna vaccine consists of two doses given 1 month apart. You will be most protected against COVID-19 about 2 weeks after your second shot.

About the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The J&J COVID-19 vaccine works differently than the mRNA vaccines. The J&J vaccine is called a viral vector vaccine. It is made from an adenovirus (the type of virus that causes the common cold). The adenovirus in this vaccine is not a live virus — it has been changed in a lab so that it can't reproduce in the body or cause disease. Also, a gene found in the COVID-19 virus has been added to this modified adenovirus. This gene tells your body to make copies of the COVID-19 virus's spike protein. Then your immune system gets activated and builds up immune cells and antibodies to fight the spike protein. Once this happens, your immune system is ready to protect you if you are exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The J&J vaccine can be used in people age 18 and older. It is given as a single injection in the upper arm muscle. You will be most protected against COVID-19 about a month after you get this vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine side effects

The most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines have been:

pain or soreness in the arm where you receive the injection

tiredness

headache

muscle or joint pain

chills

fever

These side effects are usually minor, last a few days, and happen more often after the second dose. Side effects are expected and are actually a sign that the vaccine is working by causing an immune response. Research shows that women may experience worse side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines than men.

Some people have experienced swollen or enlarged lymph nodes, including the axillary lymph nodes (the lymph nodes in the armpit) on the side where the injection was given. Doctors call this “axillary adenopathy.”

If you have had breast cancer, and especially if you’ve had underarm lymph nodes removed, you could experience lymphedema or worsening of lymphedema as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines. To lower this risk, people with a history of breast cancer should ask to have the vaccine injection in the arm on the opposite side of the body where the breast cancer was. If you have had breast cancer in both breasts, talk with your doctor to decide which arm you should choose for the injection. The COVID-19 vaccines can be given in the upper thigh as an alternative, but the providers at your vaccination site may not be trained or comfortable with giving the vaccine this way, so this may not be a feasible option for most people at this time.

For people without a history of breast cancer, swelling of the axillary lymph nodes after vaccination is harmless, but they can feel like breast lumps and cause some women to worry they could be a sign of breast cancer. These swollen lymph nodes can also show up on a mammogram, even if you can’t feel them. This could result in a false positive, which is when a mammogram shows an abnormal area that looks like a cancer but it turns out to be normal. A false positive mammogram result can lead to unnecessary stress and additional testing.

The Society of Breast Imaging has recommended that women should try to schedule their routine screening mammogram at least a month after getting vaccinated so that any swelling in the axillary lymph nodes has time to go away. But if your mammogram is already scheduled, it is not necessary to cancel your mammogram or your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Just be sure to tell the person performing your mammogram if you were recently vaccinated, in which arm, and whether it was your first or second dose. This will help the breast radiologist accurately interpret your mammogram result.

People are monitored for about 15 to 30 minutes after receiving each injection to make sure they don’t have a rare serious allergic reaction to the vaccine. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions, you should talk with your doctor and perhaps see an allergist or immunologist to figure out whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe for you.

The person who gives you the COVID-19 vaccine should ask if you have had any severe allergic reactions in the past. Make sure you tell them if you have experienced an allergic reaction so they monitor you for at least 30 minutes after you receive your injection. Vaccination centers should have medicines, equipment, and safety measures in place to care for anyone who has an allergic reaction. It’s a good idea to ask if these safety measures are in place at your vaccination center if you have had a serious allergic reaction in the past.

It's important to know if you have had an allergic reaction to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate in the past. These ingredients are in certain medicines, including some cancer therapies, and are also used in the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain PEG. They do not contain polysorbate, but polysorbate is closely related to PEG. The J&J vaccine contains polysorbate.

The CDC has said that if you have had a severe allergic reaction to PEG in the past, then you should not get the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines and should ask your doctor about getting the J&J vaccine instead. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to polysorbate in the past, then you should not get the J&J vaccine and should ask your doctor about getting one of the mRNA vaccines instead.

Medicines that contain PEG are called “pegylated” by doctors. Medicines are sometimes pegylated to change how they work in the body. Sometimes there are pegylated and non-pegylated versions of the same medicine.

Pegylated cancer medicines include:

Doxil (chemical name: pegylated liposomal doxorubicin), a chemotherapy medicine used to treat breast cancer. Also marketed as Caelyx in some countries.

Neulasta (chemical name: pegfilgrastim), a medicine used to treat neutropenia (low white blood cell levels) during chemotherapy.

Polysorbate is used in many medicines to change how they work in the body or as a preservative. Cancer medicines that contain polysorbate include:

Abraxane (chemical name: albumin-bound or nab-paclitaxel)

Adriamycin (chemical name: doxorubicin)

Aranesp (chemical name: darbepoetin alfa)

Cinvanti, Emend (chemical name: aprepitant)

Doxil (chemical name: pegylated liposomal doxorubicin); also marketed as Caelyx in some countries

Epogen (chemical name: epoetin alfa)

Methotrexate (marketed with many brand names)

Procrit (chemical name: epoetin alfa)

Taxol (chemical name: paclitaxel)

Taxotere (chemical name: docetaxel)

If you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of these medicines, talk to your doctor about whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe for you.

Written by: Adam Leitenberger, editorial director

This content was developed with contributions from the following experts:

Halle Moore, M.D., director of breast oncology, Cleveland Clinic

Marisa Weiss, M.D., chief medical officer

Brian S. Wojciechowski, M.D., medical adviser