How to Avoid Scams and Find an Online Wig Shop You Can Trust Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Like most things nowadays, wigs can be purchased from many online retailers. Buying a wig online can be a convenient way to search through all of your options and find exactly what you’re looking for.

If you’ve decided to buy a wig online, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying your wig from a reputable company that sells high-quality wigs at a fair price. Unfortunately, there are many deceptive websites that mislead people into buying overpriced, poor-quality wigs, or even scam people who pay for a wig they never receive.

If you are a first-time wig wearer and don’t know what to look for in a quality wig, it can be especially easy to fall victim to one of these scams. Here are seven tips to help you find an online wig shop you can trust.

1. Buy from a reputable brand

If you’re buying a wig from an online retailer, make sure the brand of the wig you are buying is a reputable one. The brand should have its own website, and other reputable retailers will carry the same brand if the wigs are of good quality. If you can’t find proof that the brand exists elsewhere on the internet, it could be a poor-quality knock-off.

2. Compare prices

It’s important to always compare prices for wigs when online shopping. If you find a website selling a certain wig for $30, and you find that same wig on another website for $300, it is probably not the deal of a lifetime they are advertising.

Scam sites tend to use genuine photos of products from authentic sites to mislead you, but the wig you’ll end up receiving is a cheap imitation. The sale prices of wigs sold by reputable wig retailers may differ by dollars and cents — but not by hundreds of dollars.

So, if a deal on a high-quality wig seems too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Read the reviews

Customer reviews are a great way to learn about the real-life experiences people have with any product or company. Visit customer review websites about the online wig shop you plan to purchase from, or even do a quick Google search for the website name and “reviews” or “scam.”

Look for reviews detailing the customer’s experience with the actual website, not just the product they purchased. If most of the reviews are negative, or if there is a very low number of total reviews, you may want to reconsider ordering from that site. Reputable companies will have a higher number of total reviews, and most of them should be positive.

4. Read the store policies

Make sure to look into an online wig shop’s return and refund policies. If their return policy makes you jump through hoops in order to get your money refunded, this may not be the best site to order from. The best online wig shops aim to make your shopping experience hassle-free, even when it comes to returns.

Also, keep in mind that scam sites may even copy return policies from genuine websites, so you’ll need to look for other signs that the site is legitimate.

5. Look for the padlock icon in your browser’s search bar

Take a look at the website address in your web browser’s search bar. If you see a padlock icon followed by https, this company has implemented an additional level of security to protect you and your credit card information. If you only see http, this extra level of security is not provided by the company, making your transaction less secure than it would be on secure sites.

However, it’s important to know that the cost for a scammer to add a padlock to their fake website is relatively cheap. So again, be sure to consider the other factors discussed in this article before making a purchase.

6. Double-check the URL

Some wig scam sites imitate popular online wig shops to trick customers. These scam sites will copy company names, logos, product descriptions, and even educational materials from the real website to make you think you’re buying your wig from a reputable company, when in fact you are not.

To ensure you’re making a purchase from the right company, we recommend double-checking the website address to ensure you’re in the right place. Because a lot of scam wig sites are from countries where English is not the primary language, the website address may have typos or sound like a non-English speaker has written it.

7. Beware of social media advertising

While reputable online wig shops often advertise on social media, most do not accept payments through social media platforms, such as Facebook. If you like a wig that’s being advertised to you on social media, make sure to click through to the website to research the item and only make your purchase once you’re satisfied that it’s a genuine website.

In summary: be cautious when shopping for wigs online, do your research, and double-check the small print to ensure the safest online wig shopping experience.

Carliz Sotelo Teague founded Wigs.com in 1999 and has been a wig wearer and passionate advocate of wigs since. Her passion and mission is to provide a convenient, supportive, and educational platform for those who are affected by hair loss and turn to alternative hair.