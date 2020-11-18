Join Us

American Botanical Council
Website that offers current herbal news and information.
American Cancer Society
Website of the American Cancer Society. Read the site's information about dietary supplements and cancer.
Mayo Clinic Drug and Supplement Information
Web pages from the Mayo Clinic on medications and supplements.
National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH)
The official government site of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Read their information on dietary supplements.
National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements
Information from the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.
PubMed Dietary Supplement Subset
A database for citations and abstracts about dietary supplements.
U.S. Department of Agriculture MyPlate
The official government site of dietary guidelines for Americans. The site contains nutrient content of food as well as a customizable plan for eating and exercise.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The official FDA site that explains how to use and understand the information on nutrition labels.
National Agricultural Library Online Nutrition Information
The official site for online government nutrition information on food and human nutrition for consumers. This site also has links to information on food stamps, food safety, and WIC.
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
This official site of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics contains a number of nutrition resources including nutrition fact sheets, daily nutrition tips, and food safety information. You can also use the site to find a nutrition professional in your area.
MedLine Plus: Nutrition
A service of the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, this site features nutrition tips, research, nutrition tools, and statistics.
The American Cancer Society Guide for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention
The American Cancer Society releases updated nutrition and physical activity guidelines every 5 years. This page features a detailed summary of the guidelines, as well as a link to the full guidelines written for health professionals.
Last modified on November 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM

