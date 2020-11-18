Nutrition Resources
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
- American Botanical Council
- Website that offers current herbal news and information.
- American Cancer Society
- Website of the American Cancer Society. Read the site's information about dietary supplements and cancer.
- Mayo Clinic Drug and Supplement Information
- Web pages from the Mayo Clinic on medications and supplements.
- National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH)
- The official government site of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Read their information on dietary supplements.
- National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements
- Information from the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.
- PubMed Dietary Supplement Subset
- A database for citations and abstracts about dietary supplements.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture MyPlate
- The official government site of dietary guidelines for Americans. The site contains nutrient content of food as well as a customizable plan for eating and exercise.
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- The official FDA site that explains how to use and understand the information on nutrition labels.
- National Agricultural Library Online Nutrition Information
- The official site for online government nutrition information on food and human nutrition for consumers. This site also has links to information on food stamps, food safety, and WIC.
- Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
- This official site of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics contains a number of nutrition resources including nutrition fact sheets, daily nutrition tips, and food safety information. You can also use the site to find a nutrition professional in your area.
- MedLine Plus: Nutrition
- A service of the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, this site features nutrition tips, research, nutrition tools, and statistics.
- The American Cancer Society Guide for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention
- The American Cancer Society releases updated nutrition and physical activity guidelines every 5 years. This page features a detailed summary of the guidelines, as well as a link to the full guidelines written for health professionals.
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Taking Certain Supplements Before and During Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer May Be Risky
A small study suggests that people who took antioxidant supplements before and during...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey