Types of Complementary Techniques
There are literally hundreds of complementary medicine techniques. While some treatments have been studied in breast cancer patients, others have not. We have noted which treatments have and have not been studied in breast cancer patients. ALWAYS check with your doctor before beginning any complementary treatment.
Although not every complementary technique is listed here, we've included information about the most widely used complementary techniques.
Complementary medicine treatments
- Acupuncture *
- Aromatherapy
- Chiropractic Therapy*
- Guided Imagery
- Hypnosis *
- Journaling
- Massage *
- Medical Cannabis
- Meditation
- Music Therapy *
- Progressive Muscle Relaxation
- Reiki *
- Shiatsu *
- Spirituality and Prayer
- Support Groups *
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
*Requires a practitioner. The others can be self-taught or done alone after a few sessions with a teacher. Always talk to your doctor before trying a new therapy.
Because their effect on the body is best described in nutritional terms, Breastcancer.org discusses supplements and herbs in our Nutrition section.
