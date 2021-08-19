Doxil
Brand name: Doxil
Chemical name: Liposomal doxorubicin
Class: Anthracycline chemotherapy. Adriamycin, daunorubicin, Ellence, and mitoxantrone are other anthracyclines.
How it works: Anthracyclines kill cancer cells by damaging their genes and interfering with their reproduction.
Uses: Doxil usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used:
- before surgery to shrink large advanced-stage breast cancer tumors
- to treat advanced-stage breast cancer
How it's given: Doxil is given intravenously.
Additional information: Doxil can have a toxic effect on the heart. You should be tested for heart problems before starting to take Doxil and should be continuously monitored for developing problems during treatment.
Side effects:
- low white blood cell count
- increased risk of bleeding from low platelet counts
- hand-foot syndrome
- loss of appetite
- nail changes
- hair loss
- nausea
- vomiting
- mouth sores
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
