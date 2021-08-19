Join Us

Doxil

Brand name: Doxil

Chemical name: Liposomal doxorubicin

Class: Anthracycline chemotherapy. Adriamycin, daunorubicin, Ellence, and mitoxantrone are other anthracyclines.

How it works: Anthracyclines kill cancer cells by damaging their genes and interfering with their reproduction.

Uses: Doxil usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used:

  • before surgery to shrink large advanced-stage breast cancer tumors
  • to treat advanced-stage breast cancer

How it's given: Doxil is given intravenously.

Additional information: Doxil can have a toxic effect on the heart. You should be tested for heart problems before starting to take Doxil and should be continuously monitored for developing problems during treatment.

Side effects:

Last modified on August 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM

